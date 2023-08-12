Bushra Bibi’s ‘diary’ reveals extent of her influence on Imran’s politics

Bushra Bibi, the former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/Provided by the reporter

ISLAMABAD: An alleged private diary of Bushra Bibi, the former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has made startling revelations about her influence in political and private matters revolving around her husband’s life.



The alleged diary has several entries, and one of those shows that Bushra Bibi used to decide about the time and the person to put pressure on the judiciary, the army and the government.

The development comes just a day after Bushra Bibi met her husband in the Attock jail for the first time after he got arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Imran has been accused of misusing his 2018-2022 tenure to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and were worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

According to the revelations, from the PTI chief’s diet to control his legal matters, the alleged diary has shown how Bushra Bibi used to dictate Khan and how he followed her directives. It also talks about the situation arising in case the governor’s rule is imposed, stating that the legal team should be prepared to shut down the city and call for a shutter-down strike if it happens.

The diary also sheds light on Bushra Bibi’s role in legal matters, controlling the conversations between Khan and the lawyers. She also instructs her husband to remain silent. “We have to put pressure on the court so that it does not give a negative verdict. By putting pressure, it means that there should be a lot of people in the court,” the diary says in this undated entrance.

It also says that a “public narrative/ atmosphere” should be created to revert any negative verdict from the court. “It is better to get a verdict from renowned lawyers, there should be pressure,” it added. “You should not make an announcement about how long you are coming for and the party should not know about it as well,” the diary further stated.

In another story, she purportedly writes “[CJP] Bandial has come, [Nawaz Sharif] had said that ‘now we’ll see how this government stays’.”

Furthermore, the diary had several entries regarding petitions of PTI Senator Azam Swati and issues related to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. “Whenever we file a plea for justice, why is it never heard?” it says.

The diary also discloses Bushra Bibi’s control of Imran Khan’s diet and daily routine, and at what time he has to eat. Details show that Khan has to drink ‘Kahwa’, juice and honey as soon as he wakes up in the morning. It also reveals that the PTI chairman has to eat only fish, meat or kebab as his lunch along with vitamins. It further says that the former prime minister should be given milk at 12 in the night.

In its reaction, the PTI vehemently denied the alleged diary belonged to Bushra Bibi, saying it was a malicious but unsuccessful attempt to divert the public attention from real problems of Pakistan, according to the party’s Central Media Department here.

The spokesperson said the PTI chairman’s wife had nothing to do with the alleged diary, as neither it belonged to her nor did she confirm its contents.

Reacting to the revelations of the diary, senior PTI leader and former state minister Farrukh Habib said no diary was included in the items that the police had taken from Zaman Park. In a tweet, he said: “Neither has our legal team reported on the diary. Bushra Bibi is a housewife, not active in politics, but the constant role-playing related to her is sad. The media should avoid ridiculous, fabricated, planted propaganda.”

He said the government had resorted to a wave of fascism, oppression and violation of the Constitution and law. He said no matter how many conspiracies they hatch, these conspiratorial elements would have to stand in the public’s court at last.