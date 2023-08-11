Political parties urged to protect minorities’ rights

LAHORE: Keeping its tradition of observing National Minorities’ Day annually, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) organised a 7th convention urging the political parties to deliver on their pledges made in the party manifestos to the minorities’ rights.

Hina Jillani, Peter Jacob, Wajahat Masood, Benazir Shah, Saqib Jillani, Veengas, Dr Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Yaqoob Khan Bangash and Suneel Malik were among the speakers whereas, Barrister Aamir Hassan (PPP), Ishtiaq Gohar (PML-Q) and Azhar Iqbal (JI) presented their parties’ policies regarding minorities’ rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Jacob, executive director CSJ said that Quaid-e-Azam’s speech of August 11, 1947, the fourteen Points of Jinnah (1929), the Lahore Resolution (1940), and the Liaquat Nehru Pact (1950) are documents of utmost importance as they contribute to addressing deprivations, ensuring equality of rights and establishing a just system. Regrettably, the National Assembly has passed a National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023, without addressing its gaps, the onus is on the Senate to introduce amendments to the Bill to make the prospective minority rights body truly functional and effective, independent, autonomous, and resourceful minority rights institution.

Hina Jillani Advocate said that Pakistan came into being for the protection of minorities’ rights, and issues faced by minorities need to be addressed by the state and government.

Wajahat Masood, Chairperson CSJ, said that the political parties need to review their actions, as the laws introduced in haste under the influence of fundamental groups are difficult to be withdrawn. The state of Pakistan ought to introduce measures to ensure equality of citizenship and rights for all.

Barrister Aamir Hassan, a representative of the PPP said that the laws must not be inspired by religion to make the state affairs and religion separate as guaranteed by Jinnah.

Benazir Shah said that regrettably, political parties lack an understanding of human rights issues, and they seem to be non-serious about addressing the issues that minorities face.

A journalist and activist, Veengas said that the child marriages of minority girls are a sad reality.Saqib Jillani Advocate called upon the governments at the Federal and provincial levels, to pay urgent attention to the challenges faced by the minority communities and ensure implementation of Tassaduq Hussain Jilani judgment in letter and spirit, the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered on June 19, 2014.

Dr Yaqoob Bangash said that the political parties must consider introducing laws and policies that contribute to bringing about positive change in the mindset of people.

Prof Sardar Kalyan Singh Kalyan said, the curriculum should focus on promoting inclusion, diversity and interaction between majority and minority students to curb religious intolerance. Suneel Malik presented the findings of the manifest assessment report ‘Promises to Keep & Miles to Go’ regarding the assessment of the delivery of the pledges about minorities’ rights in elections manifestos. He added that the political parties must not forget their commitments to the electorate, instead, they must focus on actions to implement the pledges they make in the election manifesto to improve the human rights situation in general, and religious freedom and minorities rights in particular.

Azhar Iqbal, a representative of the Jamaat-e-Islami said that the political parties need to prioritise the protection of minorities’ rights, and make efforts to enhance social cohesion in the society.

Ishtiaq Gohar, a representative of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q said that the political parties must fulfill their promise, and take effective measures to address human rights issues affecting marginalised groups.

|

Factory wins award

By our correspondent

LAKKI MARWAT: Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 20th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2023, organized by the National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH).

Lucky Cement received the award in recognition of its commitment towards sustainable development and contribution towards protecting the overall environment for a greener Pakistan. The Annual Environment Excellence Awards are the benchmark for environmental standards in Pakistan.