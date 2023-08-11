Blast victims get compensation cheques

KHAR: The victim families, who had lost their near and dear ones in the recent suicide bombing were given compensation cheques on Thursday.

Malakand Division Commissioner Shahidullah Khan distributed compensation cheques among the heirs of martyrs in a ceremony held at the Jirga Hall in Civil Colony in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district.

Officials of district administration, police and local leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), including Maulana Abdur Rashid and others were present on the occasion.

A cheque for Rs20 million was given to each affected family.Later, prayers were offered for those martyred and speedy recovery of the injured of suicide bombing.

At least 63 people had martyred and over 200 injured in a suicide attack at the worker’s convention of JUIF recently.

The JUIF was holding a convention of workers at Dubai Market, Shandai Morr in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, when a suicide bomber blew himself at the gathering.

The Islamic State-Khorasan had claimed the deadly suicide bombing.Also, five personnel of the Frontier Corps and a passerby were injured when a suicide bomber hit their vehicle near the hospital in Lar Kholozo in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday last.