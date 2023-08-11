PCB renames grade-II event as Hanif Mohammad Trophy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board in a heartfelt tribute to one of the pioneers of Pakistan cricket's early era has named the grade-II four-day tournament as Hanif Mohammad Trophy, which will be contested by 10 regional teams in the news 2023-24 domestic season.

This prestigious trophy will be contested by ten regional teams during the upcoming 2023-24 domestic season. This decision by the PCB stands as yet another profound gesture to honor and immortalize the invaluable contributions made by cricket legends, ensuring that their legacy endures.

Zaka Ashraf, the Chairperson of the PCB Management Committee, expressed the significance of this step, stating, "This gesture is a tribute to a true cricketing legend whose elegance, unwavering commitment, and timeless contributions to the sport have etched an indelible mark on the hearts of cricket enthusiasts both in Pakistan and across the globe. It is of paramount importance that we pay homage to our cricketing luminaries and undertake measures to keep their memory alive." Shoaib Mohammad, the son of the legendary Hanif Mohammad and a former Pakistan Test cricketer, conveyed his gratitude, saying, "My family and I extend our heartfelt appreciation to Zaka Ashraf and the Pakistan Cricket Board for bestowing this honor upon my father's immense contributions to the world of cricket.