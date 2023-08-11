Hope for change

This letter refers to the news story ‘Domestic help Rizwana’s back was burnt with tongs: minister’ (August 10, 2023). One optimistically assumes that Rizwana’s case will be taken seriously by the state and the accused, a judge and his wife, will face the music for what they have done. In a previous case of torture and abuse of a housemaid, 10-year-old Tayyaba, the accused were sentenced to three years in prison, but this was later cut to just one year.

Child labour is an issue that needs more attention from the authorities. It is illegal to hire a child under 14 anywhere in the country. The judge accused in this case ought to have known this better than anyone else. For how long will we allow these atrocities to take place? This has to change.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada