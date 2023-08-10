Safe City E-Challan collection surges from 6 to 42pc

Islamabad:In the past four months, the rate of fine payments for traffic violations in Safe City Islamabad increased from 6 per cent to 42 per cent, the police spokesman said.

In the previous quarter, Safe City Islamabad escalated the rate of fine payments for traffic violations through phone calls and messages. A total of 77,672 challans were issued during this period, out of which 18,238 challans have been settled, amounting to a total fine of Rs4,007,000. The remaining challans are being pursued utilising modern technology such as Safe City’s advanced cameras and Brief Cam alerts to trace and fulfil legal demands, he maintained.

Citizens can verify their challans by entering their vehicle registration number on the official website of Islamabad Capital Police: www.islama­badpo­lice.gov­.pk, or through the provided link: https://ict.isl­amabadpolice.gov.pk:8­081/veri/verify_e_challan.php. Owners of the fined vehicles can pay their challan using the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet. CPO Safe City/Traffic said that strict legal action will be taken against defaulters in cases of non-submission of challans. He added that the modern system of e-challans made through Safe City's modern cameras is continually being improved to ensure compliance traffic rules.