Judge’s wife sent to jail in maid torture case

A collage of suspect Somia Asim being escorted out of the court in Islamabad (left) and 14-year-old domestic help seen on a hospital's bed during treatment (right) in stills taken from a video. — Geo News/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi has sent Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to torture of an underage domestic worker.

The judge has rejected the pray of physical remand against the accused and directed the police to present her again in the court on August 22, 2023.