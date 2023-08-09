Peoples Bus Service gets new route in Hyderabad

As part of the Sindh government’s efforts to improve the public transportation system, a new route of the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) network has been initiated in Hyderabad, stretching from Hala Naka, Detha Station, to Tando Jam Kesana Mori.
Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the new route on Tuesday, affirming that the foremost objective of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government is to provide the public unparalleled travel amenities.
Memon said that the new route would offer superior travel services to the inhabitants of Hyderabad and its surroundings. He said that the provincial government’s mission is to guarantee high-quality services for the residents.
The objective behind extending the PBS network to encompass additional regions is to alleviate the travel inconveniences of the people and stimulate the local business activities, he added.
The minister said that the new route would have a positive impact on the lives and business endeavours of the people of the region. The Sindh government’s proactive approach to expanding the travel infrastructure is in line with its larger goal of enhancing the overall well-being of the people, he added.
