5 members of dacoit gang held

CIA Chuhng Police arrested five members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Akbar, Akash, Ghulam Sarwar and Amir. Police also recovered Rs2.5 million cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons. The suspects were history sheeters. They have confessed to committing 25 shop robberies and dacoities. They would loot citizens on gunpoint on highways.