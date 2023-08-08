SJC moved against IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: A complaint pertaining to allegations of serious misconduct, abuse of judicial power, and bias in handling judicial matters was filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Monday against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Barrister Ali Tahir has filed the complaint with the SJC under Article 209 of the Constitution, praying for conducting an impartial inquiry into the allegations.

He prayed the SJC that if after inquiring into the matter, the council is of the opinion that the judge is incapable of performing the duties of his office and

has been guilty of misconduct, the council should report to the president that he should be removed from office. “This complaint pertains to allegations of serious misconduct, abuse of judicial power, and bias in handling judicial matters, which have raised grave concerns about the independence and integrity of the judiciary in Pakistan,” the complainant submitted.

He submitted that the role of the judiciary, as envisioned in the Constitution of Pakistan, is to uphold the principles of justice, impartiality, and the rule of law; however, recent events and judicial decisions seem to suggest a concerning deviation from these fundamental principles.