34 absconders arrested

Islamabad: The Capital Police have arrested 34 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last week, a police spokesman said.

Tasks were assigned to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested 34 absconders during the last week involved in heinous crime. CPO/ DIG (Operations), Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the Islamabad Capital Police are taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.