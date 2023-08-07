34 absconders arrested

Islamabad: The Capital Police have arrested 34 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last week, a police spokesman said.
Tasks were assigned to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested 34 absconders during the last week involved in heinous crime. CPO/ DIG (Operations), Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the Islamabad Capital Police are taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.
NOWSHERA: The police arrested a man for chaining and torturing his own two sons in the Rashakai area on Sunday.Taking...
ISLAMABAD: Former Inspector General of Police Sindh and Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam unveiled a gripping analysis of...
The People’s Liberation Army is celebrating 96 years of its establishment. It is a sign of hope and pride for...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that...
Islamabad: Through the support of the United States Government, the Pakistan-US Alumni Network , in partnership with...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians Chairman Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that the Toshakhana was an...