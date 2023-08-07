Police claim killing two operatives of drug mafia in Pak Colony

Two suspects were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in the Pak Colony area on Sunday.
According to police, the encounter took place near the Orangi Nullah within the limits of the Pak Colony police station. SHO Abdul Khaliq Ansari said the suspects were killed when the District West police cordoned off the area to conduct an operation against operatives of a drug dealer and gang war group led by Riasat Jadgal, son of Hanif.
As the two suspects opened fire on the police during the operation, the police fired back, killing them.
The bodies were transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where they were dentified to be that of 22-year-old Babu Baloch, son of Hanif, and Kabeer Baloch, 23. Police claimed to have seized two 9mm pistols from their possession.
The police team continued the search operation after the encounter and arrested another suspect, Muhammad, son of Javed. Cases were registered against the suspects.
