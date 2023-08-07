Nutritious diet

Childhood is a critical phase of growth and development and providing nutrient-rich staple food is essential to support the well-being of our children. Large food and beverage companies play a pivotal role in the food industry and have a significant impact on the dietary choices of consumers, including children. By recognizing their influence, these companies must leverage the opportunity to positively shape the health and nutrition of the younger generations. Collaboration with nutrition experts is another key aspect of this endeavour.
By consulting professionals in the field, organizations can ensure that the products they offer are well-balanced and provide the necessary nutrients for healthy growth and development. This partnership can lead to the formulation of food items with higher levels of fibre, protein, calcium, iron, and other vital nutrients. Regulatory bodies also play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and accountability. Organizations should be held to strict standards when making nutritional claims, and regular evaluations of products can help prevent misleading information.
Bisma Shaikh
Karachi
