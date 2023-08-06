SC summons Imran on 9th in lawyer murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) summoned former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for August 9 in the murder case of a Quetta-based lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, will resume hearing of an appeal, filed by Imran Khan against a Balochistan High Court verdict, dismissing his plea seeking quashing of an FIR, nominating him in the murder of Advocate Shar.

The SC assistant registrar (Fixture) of the apex court informed all parties concerned that the instant case would be heard on August 9 at any time subject to the facility of the court. On the last hearing, held on July 24, the court had restrained the police from arresting until August 9 Imran Khan in the lawyer murder case.

Advocate Shar was killed on June 6 by unidentified people riding three motorcycles while he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court.

Slain lawyer Shar had previously filed a petition in the BHC seeking its direction for registration of a treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution against Imran khan for dissolving the Parliament.