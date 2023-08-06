Elusive justice

There appears to be no justice or rights for the poor in Pakistan. What else can explain the fate of the poor 13-year-old girl Rizwana, who is struggling for her life at a hospital in Lahore after enduring terrible abuse from her employers? Her abuser meanwhile has been granted bail, her rights are being respected.

Many are assuring the victim’s family that justice will be done, but, given the history of cases that pit the poor against those with power, this might be unlikely.

Malik T Ali

Lahore