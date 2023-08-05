Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior, Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik and US Ambassador Donald Blome discussed the current political scenario of Pakistan on August 4, 2023. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior, Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik and US Ambassador Donald Blome discussed the current political scenario of Pakistan and the expected future situation.

Malik met Blome at his residence on Friday and discussed important bilateral issues including Pakistan’s role in maintaining peace in the region and the need for political and economic stability in the country. Both dignitaries agreed to increase cooperation in various fields between Islamabad and Washington.

Noting the momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, Jawad Sohrab Malik stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was key to advancing both countries’ shared goals in bilateral and regional domains.

Commenting upon the continuity of strategic dialogue in the right direction, which includes cooperation in education, science and technology, energy, economy, security and agriculture, SAPM Sohrab Malik asserted that strategic convergence should define the future relationship between the two sides as there was a need for building on convergences and positive messaging coupled with transforming ties based on people needs. However”, any strategic partnership needs trusting and taking care of each other’s strategic interests,” he said.

Malik underscored that various dialogues between Pakistan and US had been playing a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, IT, climate change, health, and energy. Both sides emphasised that US companies needed to be encouraged by the Development Finance Corporation of the US to invest in Pakistan’s large market giving the country’s economic and demographic potential.

Ambassador Blome and Malik also discussed issues related to the US missions in Pakistan and the latter assured the US ambassador of taking immediate steps to resolve these matters. The US ambassador expressed keen interest in fostering a sustainable relationship with Pakistan, which is strategically and geopolitically important in the region. He expressed a greater understanding of Pakistan’s security and strategic concerns in the current scenario. The ambassador affirmed his resolve that both countries need to have high-level talks on issues of mutual interest, including security and economic issues.