Song ‘Jails of Kashmir’ released

LAHORE: A song launch ceremony was organised at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim Universitesi on Friday by a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM).

The event marked the release of a song titled “Jails of Kashmir,” written by renowned Turkish songwriter and author Turgay Evren.The song was inaugurated in the presence of Hurriyat leaders from Pakistan and the leadership of the Jamaat-i-Islami. The ceremony, presided over by All Parties Hurriyat Conference convener Mahmood Ahmed Sagar, featured an anthem that highlighted the arrests of Kashmiri leaders, including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Bhat and others.