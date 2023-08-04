British HC urges Pakistani students to apply for UK visa

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission (HC) has urged students from Pakistan to apply for UK visas as soon as possible since the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) encourages Pakistani students to apply for the same.

According to the British High Commission the UK Visas and Immigration is expecting a high demand for UK student visas this summer with August being the peak month for UK student visa applications.

To beat the rush and allow time to travel to the UK before courses start in September, the British High Commission is urging students to apply for their visas online (www.gov.uk/student-visa/apply) as soon as they receive their Certificate of Acceptance for Study (CAS) from their chosen education provider.

The students are also being advised to take care on filling out their visa applications correctly – and to double check that they have included all the necessary information and documents.

Visa applications can take longer to be assessed if an application is incorrect or incomplete.

The UKVI representative at the British High Commission said on the occasion that: “We are delighted that many students are choosing the UK to pursue higher studies. We always advise that applicants should apply early and provide all of the documents requested. This is particularly important during the busy summer period where both tourists and students are applying in large numbers.”

In a related development the newly-appointed British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Jane Marriott, has submitted her credentials to President Arif Alvi on Thursday and started working in Pakistan. She is the first female envoy of the United Kingdom in Pakistan in 75 years of its diplomatic ties with it.