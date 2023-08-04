Skardu airport to receive first international flight from Dubai on 14th.—Twitter

SKARDU: Skardu international airport is ready to receive its first international flight from Dubai on 14th August 2023.

It is the only airport on earth at 7500 ft high above sea level. This momentous occasion represents a major breakthrough in enhancing airport travel accessibility for the region. Skardu CAA Manager Muhammad Sadat told The News that Pakistan State Oil Refueling Facility will be inaugurated at Skardu Airport on August 11. PSO has deployed employees and arranged fuel tankers. FIA immigration and customs officials are also deployed to handle international passengers.

According to PIA officials, airbus 320 will carry passengers from Dubai and next flight will operate on August 19 from Dubai to Skardu and on 23 August PIA airbus 320 will departure from Skardu airport to Dubai. Both flights are open for booking now. It should be noted that the national airline has been operating direct flights to Skardu from all major cities of the country for the past two years.