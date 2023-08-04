Office-bearers of District Bar HRC

Rawalpindi:Chairman of the Human Rights Committee (HRC) of the Punjab Bar Council, Ijaz Ahmed Gormani, has issued a notification to the officials of the Human Rights Committee of the District Bar Council, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

Qazi Hafeezur Rehman Advocate has been appointed as the chairman Human Rights Committee, District Bar Rawalpindi, and Toba Zia Advocate as the secretary of the Committee. Other officials include Mirza Muhammad Muneeb Khan Advocate (vice chairman), Malik Kashan Mehmood Advocate (coordinator), and the members include Nabil Aslam Venice Advocate, Qazi Idris Rahman Advocate, Fayaz Ahmad Dogar Advocate, Faiza Yasin Raja Advocate, Raja Qaiser Kamal Advocate, Manwar Zaman Advocate and Raja Bilal Asif Advocate.