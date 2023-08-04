Mazari inaugurates facilities at sports complex

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari inaugurated three newly-upgraded facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex here Thursday.

The minister inaugurated the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, a symbol of Pakistan’s proud hockey heritage. The newly refurbished stadium is all set to host national camps and matches. A cafeteria, just opposite to the Jinnah Stadium was also inaugurated by the minister.

Mazari also unveiled plaque at the newly-renovated swimming pool, providing a refreshing and safe space for the swimmers. The upgraded pool promises endless learning opportunities. Adding to the list of newly renovated sporting facilities, the minister also inaugurated Rodham Hall. Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and DG Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khoso also accompanied the minister.

During the event, the minister took the time to meet the daily-wagers working at the Pakistan Sports Board. In a heartwarming development, these dedicated workers received fantastic news of their regularization after the recent board meeting.