Sindh launches policy for water conservation

Climate change, population growth, urbanisation, and industrialisation have been putting unprecedented strains on the sources of freshwater in Sindh, due to which effective water management has become a matter of paramount importance.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said this while speaking on Thursday at the launch of the Sindh Water Policy at a local hotel. The programme was organised by the provincial irrigation department.

“Water, the essence of life, is a precious resource that sustains all living beings on our planet,” he said, adding that the people of Sindh were facing the risk of water scarcity due to unreliable flows and climate change.

Shah said the National Water Policy was approved in April 2018, and since then the need for having a policy document for the indigenous issues of Sindh and their solutions was direly felt.

He added that as the population continued to grow, the demand for water increased. He remarked that the Sindh Water Policy was a comprehensive document and a testament to the government’s commitment to safeguarding and responsibly managing the water resources.

He added that the document was the culmination of tireless efforts from experts, academia, public sector organisations, and concerned citizens who had collaborated to outline a roadmap for water management. “It aspires to establish a harmonious balance between human needs, environmental preservation and economic development. The vision of this policy document is not just to address water-related issues but to pave the way for a future in which water is recognised as a fundamental human right and a shared responsibility,” he said.

The CM explained that by promoting water efficiency and recycling, the policy document aimed to minimise wastage and enhance water security in the face of increasing uncertainties. “It seeks to empower local communities and indigenous people, respecting their traditional knowledge and practices, and acknowledging their vital role in water conservation.”

The policy document also underscored the significance of sound governance and policy frameworks that incentivised responsible water use, supported research and innovation, and encouraged private sector engagement in water-related initiatives, Shah remarked.

He said the policy envisioned a world where water governance was transparent, inclusive and accountable, fostering collaboration across sectors and ensuring that no one was left behind. “In endorsing this Water Policy document, we are committing to a future that acknowledges the intrinsic link between water, biodiversity, climate and human well-being”.

Shah said that it was a call for collective action and a plea to safeguard the legacy of water for the generations to come. “We must act now urgently and resolutely to implement the recommendations outlined in this document to secure a sustainable and water-secure future,” he said.