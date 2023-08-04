CPEC’s advance

CPEC is expected to improve the lives of people in both Pakistan and China. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Pakistan on July 30 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC, which has now entered its second phase. During the visit, the vice premier and our PM reportedly signed six agreements related to bilateral cooperation, which are expected to contribute to Pakistan’s stability and economic growth.

The visit also sent a strong message to the world about the unmatched friendship between Pakistan and China. The success of CPEC has exceeded the expectations of many and the mutual support between China and Pakistan has not wavered, even during the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic and the political instability following the departure of the PTI government. In my opinion, the future development of CPEC will not only strengthen the friendship between Pakistan and China but also signify significant regional development

Shah Hassan

Islamabad