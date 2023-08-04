Odyssey of pain

Over 54 citizens have been martyred and more than 200 injured in yet another terrorist attack. This time, the target was a JUI-F convention, held at Khar, headquarters of Bajaur district. For decades, those at the helm have been promoting an economic model based on exploiting our geo-strategic location instead of focusing on trade and development of human resources.

The Americans have never allowed armed militias on their soil, but have created such groups thousands of miles away in other countries. Countries, like Pakistan, which offered to become clients for foreign powers and fight in their proxy wars, are now suffering the consequences.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore