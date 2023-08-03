Two gangs of dacoits busted

Islampura police arrested three members of a gang for looting people. The suspects have been identified as Zain, Hamza and Nauman. Police recovered weapons, mobile-phones and motorbikes form the. Meanwhile, Shera Kot police arrested five members of a dacoits’ gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Imtiaz alias Bhalu, Ehtasham, Ali Raza alias Jutt, Arooj ul Hassan and Ghulam Mustafa. The suspects would steal bikes from streets and roads. They confessed of committing various bids. Cases were traced against them in Sanda, Gulberg, Nawan Kot, Iqbal Town and Sabzazar. Seven cases were traced against them in Murad Wala Sialkot. Over half a million rupees cash, four pistols, eight motorbikes and Rs50,000 in cash have been recovered from the.
