Economic conditions improving: governor

LAHORE:Governor Balighur Rehman has said the economic conditions of the country are improving as a result of the government's untiring efforts.

A delegation led by Babar Mehmood, President of Anjuman-e-Tajran Khidmat Group, Hall Road, met Governor Balighur Rehman here on Wednesday at Governor’s House.

Various issues including the country's economic situation were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that businessmen are playing an important role in the socio- economic development of the country. He said that the economic conditions of the country are improving as a result of the government's untiring efforts. He added that development projects are being inaugurated, which bodes well for the future for the country. The governor said that the contribution of the business community in the economic development of the country as well as in welfare work is commendable. He said that the example of people who are working for the betterment of humanity in the society is like a lamp. If these lamps continue to burn, the light will continue to spread, he said, adding society needs such people. The governor said the Pakistani nation is one of the most charitable nations in the world.

He said that Edhi Ambulance Service is the largest network of voluntary ambulance service in the world. He said that even during the floods, businessmen stepped in to help the flood-affected brothers and sisters and sent relief goods to the flood victims of South Punjab and Sindh.

On this occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman appreciated the initiative of Babar Mehmood, president of Anjuman Tajran Khidmat Group Hall Road and other businessmen to build houses for the flood victims of South Punjab.

He said that it is very important to appreciate those who are doing good work in the society. The governor distributed shields among the traders for building houses for flood victims of South Punjab.