US invites Pak-China trade

LAHORE: The United States is Pakistan's largest export market and a leading investor, and a joint trade delegation from Pakistan and China should visit America to further explore business opportunities, a US official said on Wednesday.

Shahid Ahmed Khan, advisor to the US president, told a meeting of the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) that U.S. imports of Pakistani goods exceeded $5 billion in 2021, more than any other country.

He said US direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent in the last fiscal year, reaching the highest level in over a decade, with major sectors including consumer goods, chemicals, energy, agriculture, outsourcing, transportation and communications.

Khan said his embassy would provide all possible support and cooperation to a Pakistan-China trade delegation visiting America, and also discussed trilateral relations between the three countries.

PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki said America and China were superpowers that could complement Pakistan's economy in many fields, and urged them to help enhance trade and economic ties with Pakistan.