Alleged extortionist arrested

By Bureau report
July 29, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested an alleged terrorist for attacking a filling station with explosives after the owner refused to pay extortion.

An official of the CTD said an Afghan national Behram was arrested for making extortion calls to locals and attacking a filling station with explosives on April 20 when the owner refused to pay the extortion. Police said a case was registered.