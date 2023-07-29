Alleged extortionist arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested an alleged terrorist for attacking a filling station with explosives after the owner refused to pay extortion.
An official of the CTD said an Afghan national Behram was arrested for making extortion calls to locals and attacking a filling station with explosives on April 20 when the owner refused to pay the extortion. Police said a case was registered.
KARACHI: Police investigators probing Wednesday’s target killings of the brother and nephew of Sindh Assembly member...
KARACHI: Sindh High Court has directed the prosecutor general of Sindh to submit a report about the preparation of...
MARDAN: Five gamblers, a proclaimed offender and drug peddler were arrested in separate raids in the district on...
TAKHT BHAI: Awami National Party leader and candidate for PK-57 Nawabzada Sher Afghan has said that his party had...
KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday visited the route fixed for mourners to take during their 9th...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s commercial capital has witnessed terrorism, militancy, sectarianism, gang war, and political and...