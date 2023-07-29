 
Saturday July 29, 2023
Peshawar

Road blocked to protest against murder

By Our Correspondent
July 29, 2023

GHALLANAI: Family of a young man killed in Mohmand district staged protest rally and demanded arrest of the killers on Friday.The protesters blocked Peshawar-Bajaur road for several hours as they said that the killers could not be arrested even one week after the murder of the child.