MDCAT to be held on August 27 throughout country: Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: Disallowing any extension in the date for holding MDCAT exams, the Senate Standing Committee On Health has agreed to allow the Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission (PMDC) to hold the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on August 27, 2023 as per syllabus of the last year.

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand was asked to extend the date for MDCAT instead of holding it on August 27 but on the assurances from PMDC officials, the committee agreed that entrance test for the medical college admissions should be held as per previous schedule.

The PMDC in its briefing had announced that on MDCAT will be held on 27th August 2023, Senator Rubina Khalid requested 15 days extension whereas Senator Bharamand Khan Tangi said that the date should not be extended as it was decided that the examination be held at 27th August 2023 after due deliberation.

It was also decided to keep the syllabus of the exams the same as of the last year to facilitate the candidates. The council directed all the provincial secretaries to prepare for the exams as per act, the MDCAT will be conducted at a provincial level????. This decision was taken in the larger interest of the students.????

The Senate panel was briefed that in the last year almost 204,259 candidates’ appeared in the examination. According to estimates almost 21,000 to 225,000 candidates are likely to appear this year, making the system more transparent and merit-based, as public sector universities from all four provinces and ICT will again test the exams as per curriculum approved by PMDC.

It was briefed that on the basis of comparative analysis, the MDCAT 2021 candidates have a passing percentage of 65 pc with a validity of two years as mentioned. However, in 2022 the PMDC council modified the pass percentage from 65 per cent to 55 per cent for MBBS and 45 pc for BDS. Due to this, the validity of the exam results was also modified to only one year which was categorically mentioned on the individual result of the candidates. It was briefed that according to the new act, the validity of the exam was changed to three years with the passing percentage, as of last year, of 55 pc for MBBS, 50 pc for BDS.

It was briefed that as per law no action in the act is applicable retrospectively, so no changes can be made to the validity of the 2022, result. It was therefore apprised that the candidates of 2022 will have to re-apply for this year’s exams in order to qualify for admission into the session 2023, 24. The committee members objected to the reduction in the passing criteria and lamented that if the pass percentage was reduced to just 55 pc (MBBS) and 45 pc BDS for medical students then we are bringing down the standard and quality of medical sciences in the country.

The ministry informed that it received thousands of application from the provinces to bring down the passing criteria besides, many seats remained vacant and in order to fill the vacant seats the criteria was brought down. It was also apprised that the fine charged to the medical students due to the delayed release of scholarships was also removed and the scholarships were also granted.

The committee inquired in detail on the status of the directions issued by the committee regarding the repatriation of Ms Yasmeen Azad, Assistant Registrar Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to her parent department (FGSH Polyclinic). It was apprised by the officials that the Pakistan Nursing Council was informed on 7-05-2022 regarding the retention of services of Ms Yasmin Azad as assistant registrar BS 17 on account of an acute shortage of officers and due to her valuable involvement in multiple nursing projections of national and international level. The secretary, of National Health Services, said that the special secretary extended the deputation period of Ms Yasmin without the approval of the competent authority. He said that a pre-meeting on the case of Ms Yasmin was conducted however he said that he needed further time to order an inquiry into the matter and submit a report. The chairman committee remarked that despite the recommendation of the Senate Panel to stop any further extension, Ms Yasmin remains deputed in the PNC.

The committee also recommended the removal of Ms Fauzia Mustaq Registrar PNC. The secretary of health said that Ms Fauzia Mustaq was removed by him from PNC but she managed to resume her position in the department.

The committee deferred the matter for a detailed report and inquiry, it was also decided that the case will be followed up by the subcommittee convened by Senator Rubina Khalid and will be taken up later in the main committee on submission of the final report. The committee also took assurance from the secretary that the composition of the new council will not constitute of the same members, which the chairman committee referred to as a “gang” and regretted the Pakistan Nursing Council is acting like a mafia playing with the lives of the people.

The committee while discussing the Audit report of the Federal Government Polyclinic Islamabad was informed by the representative of the Poly Clinic that in the audit report 8 paras’ are non-defendable and inquiries on the same have been sent to the Ministry on which a high-powered committee has been constituted to probe into the inquiries and sought a deferment. It was briefed that according to the audit report, a loss occurred due to the procurement of medicines at higher rates ie Rs53.605 million. It was also observed in the audit report that the management paid Rs 4.082 million as irregular Health Allowance to deputationists from provinces.

According to the audit report, out of 325 doctors, 213 posted in the hospital were working and practising with an ‘invalid registration’ or no registration. The committee was also informed that all the civil works of the Polyclinic were given to Pak PWD as it is the only authority to execute the civil works and infrastructure of the Government organization. The committee also took a briefing on the present status of the recruitment of over 178 experts and supporting staff for the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) project initiated by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

It was briefed that 45 candidates have joined their duties in NIH, however, the minutes of the meetings of the recruitment committee and approval of appointing authority for the posts of PPS 6 and below in PHLN and FELTP components are under process in the Ministry of NHSR&C. The offer of appointments would hopefully be issued in the coming week. It was also briefed that 29 interviews have been completed and 74 will be interviewed next week. The committee also sought a briefing on the IDSRS project of the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Senator, Prof Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Rubina Khalid, and Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi. Senior officials from the ministry and other concerned departments were also in attendance.