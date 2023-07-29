College admission list as per new zone system issued

The list of students’ college admissions in the first year of their intermediate education according to the new zone system was released on Friday.

Professor Shadab Hussain, who is the Sindh colleges director general, said that based on their ninth-grade board examination results, students have been admitted to colleges near their homes.

Prof Hussain, who is also the Sindh Electronic Centralised College Admission Programme (Seccap) chairman, said the students who have chosen the zones near their homes would have been admitted according to their merit.

Seccap Secretary Rashid Ahmad Khoso said they had received applications from 93,000 students, of whom 12,369 were admitted in pre-engineering boys, 5,376 in pre-engineering girls, 5,287 in pre-medical boys, 19,153 in pre-medical girls, 11,174 in computer science boys, 6,607 in computer science girls, 9,507 in commerce boys, 9,126 in commerce girls, 666 in arts boys, 4,327 in arts girls and 262 in home economics colleges.

Khoso said that some students have made mistakes in their admission forms, adding that as soon as they would rectify their mistakes, they would be admitted in colleges. He said that the online claims system would be made available soon, adding that just like last year, this year also students can claim online themselves.

He also said the admission form carries a QR code and the last date of submission, adding that if the students do not submit their forms before the last date, their admissions would be cancelled, warning that they can claim only once.