Phone scam

Buyers of brand-new mobile phones should be careful because many users are finding out that these phones become unregistered with the PTA, preventing them from using local networks, after a few days of use. This is because some of the wholesale vendors of mobile phones are not registered with the PTA. I myself am a victim of this fraud, along with many others.
I request the higher authorities and the law-enforcement institutions to kindly look into this matter and investigate the root causes and stop this scam from growing in our country.
Syed Asif Ali Rizvi
Karachi
