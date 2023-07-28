PTI leader released on PHC order

MARDAN: A former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Ali Muhammad Khan, was released on Thursday from the Mardan Central Jail on the order of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

A local court had granted him bail on July 25 in an alleged corruption case.

But the Mardan deputy commissioner had issued his arrest order under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order for seven days and the local police had arrested him. The PHC issued a short order on Thursday which stated that the Mardan deputy commissioner shall appear in person before the court.

Besides, it said, the petitioner was allowed an interim bail provided he furnished bail bonds in the sum of Rs 100,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the deputy commissioner of Mardan. Later, the deputy commissioner issued the release order of Ali Mohammad Khan.