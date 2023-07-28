Envoy calls for efforts to increase Pakistan, Swiss bilateral trade

Islamabad:Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan George Steiner on Thursday said that multiple Swiss companies were doing successful business in Pakistan and more were interested as they considered it an attractive market for business and investment.

The Swiss Embassy will play a role in bringing more Swiss companies to Pakistan to tap its untapped investment potential, said a news release issued here.He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) which called on him led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and discussed matters for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries. Commercial Advisor of Swiss Embassy Ajwat Arslan Khan, was also present on the occasion.

The envoy stressed strong efforts to further increase Swiss-Pakistan bilateral trade as both countries have good potential to improve trade ties in multiple areas. He said that Switzerland was keen to improve business relations with Pakistan and stressed that the private sectors of both countries should develop strong business linkages to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation.