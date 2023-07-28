Chilean woman marries Pakistani lover

CHARSADDA: After Indian and Chinese women’s marriages with Pakistani men in Malakand division, a Chilean woman from South America also arrived in Pakistan and married a man of her choice in Charsadda on Thursday.

Thirsty-six year old Nicoly Anar, whose name is now Noreen Bibi after she converted to Islam, married Ikramullah Khan who befriended her through social media.Noreen Bibi spoke Spanish while answering the various questions posed by the media persons.

Talking to reporters, Noreen Bibi said that she was very happy over the marriage with Ikramullah who she claimed was her beloved. She said that Pakistan was a beautiful country and the people were hospitable and friendly.

Ikramullah said that the visa to Noreen Bibi had been rejected twice but he later sent a ticket to her to come to Pakistan.He said that the parents of Noreen Bibi had died while her siblings and other relatives were very happy over the marriage.

He said that his newly-wed wife was working as a manager in a mobile company.

Earlier, an Indian woman, Anju, 35, now Fatima, and her friend Nasrullah from Kalshow village in Upper Dir district had solemnised court marriage on Tuesday last.