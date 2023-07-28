Ulema call for promoting sectarian harmony

PESHAWAR: The religious scholars from different sects on Thursday stressed the need for sectarian harmony and urged the people to ensure peace during Muharram.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, they condemned the attack on a mosque in Ali Masjid area of Khyber district. Chief cleric of historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Maulana Tayyeb Qureshi, former Member of National Assembly Maulana Dr Ataur Rahman, Dr Nasir, Maulana Umar and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Ataur Rahman said that as per the teachings of Islam deliberate killing one person was tantamount to the killing of the entire humanity. He said Pakistan belonged to all. Everyone would be at peace if there was harmony in the country, he said.

He added that Pakistan was the only country in the world that came into being in the name of Islam. “It is the duty of every individual to strive for peace and protection of the country,” he added.

He said that it was not the responsibility of the army alone to maintain peace in the country but everyone would have to play the role to ensure peace and tranquility. Dr Ataur Rahman said that not only religious leaders but all the citizens of followers of different sects were condemning terrorism in the country.

Maulana Tayyeb Qureshi informed that scholars of all the sects were present at the press conference. He said that the month of Muharram was respectable for everyone. But it is unfortunate that whenever Muharram comes into the country, the law and order situation deteriorates.

He added that the terrorist attack on a mosque in Khyber district the other day has bowed the heads of all the Muslims in shame. It was not an attack on a mosque only, but a shock for the entire Muslim Ummah, he went on to add.

“If mosques are desecrated and attacked in the country, how would we complain anti-Islam activities abroad,” he said and urged followers of all the sects to have a categorical stance against terrorism in the country.

He said that Islam doesn’t allow attacks on fellow Muslims, security forces and police in the country. “Army and police play a greater role in maintaining the country’s stability,” he said.

He said that the terrorist attack on the mosque was condemnable and those martyred in these attacks were the sons of the nation. “We are here to condemn these terrorist attacks. The religious leaders have already issued a decree wherein the attacks on army and police have been declared forbidden,” he maintained.