Mission impossible

How does a common citizen of Pakistan, who belongs to the lower-income group and has a salary of around Rs18000, make ends meet? Even basic food items like lentils, flour and rice are very expensive now, not to mention the price of petrol.

These are everyday essentials and yet they are beyond the reach of many. How can a person survive in such a situation, earning only 18,000 rupees? And what about the increasing electricity bills and tariffs? Can these taxes be removed from the bills of the poor?

Taha Ahmed

Karachi