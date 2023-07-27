PhD thesis defended

MANSEHRA: Ms Bakhtawar has completed her PhD thesis at the Physics Department of the Hazara University Mansehra.
Her thesis was on “Surface Plasmon mode engineering for induced reduced temporal cloaking.”
Her supervisor was Dr. Muhammad Hanif, an associate professor at the department. External examiners were Dr Bin Amin, an associate professor of the Physics Department, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, and Dr Muhammad Rahim, an assistant professor, International Islamic University, Islamabad.
