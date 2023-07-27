Traffic diversion plan issued for Muharram processions

The office of the Karachi traffic police chief on Wednesday issued a traffic diversion plan for the processions to be held on the 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram. Officials said that arrangements have been made to provide alternative routes for traffic.

On 8th Muharram (July 27), the main procession will start from the Nishtar Park at 1:30pm and pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Nishtar Road, Bara Imam, Altaf Hussain Road (Old Napier Road), MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road to end at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

On 9th Muharram (July 28), the procession of Shia scholars will start at 9am from the Liaquatabad Imambargah Martin Road, then at around 12pm it will reach the Nishtar Park, where the main assembly will be held.

From there the procession will resume, passing through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Centre, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road to end at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

On 10th Muharram (July 29), a large assembly will be held at the Nishtar Park from 7:30am to 9am, following which the main procession will proceed to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Centre, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road.

As soon as the procession departs from the Nishtar Park, all traffic coming from the city will be diverted from Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jung Road), Coast Guards HQ, Ankle Saria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road. All traffic coming from Nazimabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road towards Garden.

All traffic coming from Liaquatabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Teen Hatti Chowk to Jail Road towards Martin Road. All these vehicles will be allowed to go to Jail Chowrangi Flyover, and through Jail Road towards Jamshed Road, Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Highway Leaders and Highway Faisal.

All traffic going from University Road to MA Jinnah Road will be allowed to come from New MA Jinnah Road. However, these vehicles will be able to go from under the jail flyover through Kashmir Road and Society Light Signal via Highway Leaders to Sharea Faisal.

All traffic on its way from Super Highway, Gulberg, to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 via Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, and Shershah to Mauripur.

All traffic going towards the city via National Highway, whether via Sharea Faisal or Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, and Shershah to Mauripur will be allowed.

No traffic will be allowed along the procession route beyond Gurumandir Chowk. All traffic will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazaar). Entry of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on MA Jinnah Road except those whose windscreens show stickers to join the procession. Vehicles with stickers will be allowed to enter the procession through the Highway Leaders Society Light Signal.

All traffic coming from Garden (Karachi Zoo) to Aga Khan Road will be allowed to go to Aga Khan Road, Ankle Saria Hospital, and they will be sent towards Holy Family Hospital and Jubilee Chowk.

The route for procession participants will be from Nazimabad, Lasbela, Albela, Garden Jamaat Khana on the right, Soldier Bazaar No. 3 light signal to Numaish. Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir to Numaish. From Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, Old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal to Numaish.

The locations of diversions will be Teen Hatti, Lasbela, Love Lane Chowk, KMC Workshop, Lea Market, Jinnah Bridge, Mauripur Road, Ismaili Jamaat Khana, Taj Peshawari Hotel (Kharadar), Atma Ram Pritam Das Road, Aga Khan III Road, Ankle Saria Hospital, Gurumandir, Jamshed Road, Society Light Signal, Jail Flyover, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Abdullah Haroon Road, MR Kayani Road, Dr Dawood Pota Road, Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road and Mansfield Street (Tahiri Mosque).