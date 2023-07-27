It is a matter of great embarrassment that education gets such a low allocation in our budgets. Most of our schools are deprived of proper facilities and staff. In Gilgit-Baltistan, the schools are mostly ill-equipped and absenteeism among staff is quite common.

Furthermore, many of the teaching staff lack proper training. There is a need to revamp the education system and get rid of untrained staff and those with fake credentials.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu