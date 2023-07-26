FIA honours ex-director

Islamabad: Officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters gathered to honour the ex-director of Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling (AHS) Wing FIA, Zaheer Ahmed who has been recently awarded the prestigious ‘2023 TIP Report Hero Award.’

The event was graced by the presence of FIA Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt, who paid rich tributes to Zaheer Ahmed's unwavering commitment and dedication. Zaheer Ahmed, received ‘2023 TIP Report Hero Award’ for championing anti-human trafficking laws and reforms. The award was presented by the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. His instrumental role in policy reforms and strengthening legal frameworks elevated Pakistan's status from Tier 2 watch list to Tier 2.