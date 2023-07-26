Authorities on high alert in monsoon season, assures Sharjeel

The district and Sindh administrations are on high alert during the monsoon season, said Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday, adding that from provincial to Tehsil and union committee levels, local government representatives are active and vigilant.

The Sindh information, transport and mass transit minister held a joint press conference with LG Minister Nasir Shah and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Shehzad Ahmed at the Archives Complex in Clifton.

Memon announced that more buses have arrived in Karachi to increase the travel facilities for the city’s residents, and that specific routes for these buses would be determined and announced soon.

He also spoke about the significance of the Karoonjhar mountains, affirming that its historical status would remain intact. He highlighted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s commitment to providing flood victims with their own homes.

He stressed that the promises of providing houses with ownership rights to the flood victims in Larkana, Jacobabad and Kamber Shahdadkot have been fulfilled, and that the government would continue this process in other affected areas.

He highlighted that in the current situation Pakistan requires relief measures and healing, not chaos. He said the PPP is taking up this responsibility and fulfilling its duty to address the needs of the people.

He expressed that the PPP aims to provide people with effective solutions to their enduring issues, recognising that owning a home is a cherished dream for every individual. Replying to a question, he acknowledged Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s credibility as a respectable figure, sharing that even Rehman desires transparent elections.

Responding to another query, Memon affirmed that during the flood the provincial government had consistently provided aid and support to hundreds of thousands of homeless people.

Regarding the housing initiative, LG Minister Shah mentioned that the Sindh government plans to allocate more than two million houses. He clarified that the government has already fulfilled its financial commitments and contributed its share to the project.

He said that the federal government and donors are now stepping up to fulfil their respective responsibilities in this endeavour. He anticipated winning a significant number of seats not only in Sindh but also in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed the PPP’s aspiration to see Bilawal become the prime minister, but clarified that the final decision lies with the party’s leadership.

Shah mentioned the efforts to improve all the reverse osmosis plants in Sindh, saying that they are trying to make all the RO plants run better.

He acknowledged that winning elections in Sindh is a challenging task, but the people have rewarded the PPP for its dedicated service. He hoped that more people would join the party.

Replying to a question, Memon said that the government is providing subsidies wherever possible to alleviate the impact of inflation. Additionally, he pointed out, the government is actively working to provide housing and address the challenges posed by the rapidly growing population.

He said that while they engage in electoral contests and participate in politics, the PPP refrains from spreading hatred, unlike the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PPP’s vision is to unite all people of the country without discrimination, he added.

Responding to another query, he said that every department of the Sindh government is diligently performing its duties. The provincial government is fully cognisant of the historical significance of Thar and Karoonjhar, and is committed to preserving and promoting their importance, he added.

Replying to a question, Memon said the PPP holds the prerogative to decide on welcoming individuals who wish to join the party.

He emphasised that every political party has the right to nominate its candidate for the PM’s position. He highlighted that voters prioritise finding solutions to their problems rather than being swayed solely by social media.

Responding to a query, Shah said the PPP defeated the PTI in both Malir and Multan. He opined that Imran Khan would be remembered more for his cricket career than for his tenure as PM, which he deemed to be unsuccessful.

Regarding the situation caused by the rains, Memon said the Sindh government is fully prepared to handle and manage the challenges arising from the heavy rains.

About the current challenges being faced by Karachi’s residents, he attributed the difficulties to the incompetence of K-Electric. He also mentioned that customers of Hesco and Sepco are experiencing similar issues. He expressed his belief that federal government agencies, Nepra and Sepra should be responsible for taking action against the power distribution companies to address the situation.