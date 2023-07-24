51 ASIs, 38 cops promoted

LAHORE:Around 51 ASIs and 38 constables were promoted to the rank of SIs and ASIs respectively.

The spokesman for Punjab police said that in the ongoing next phase of promotion, 7,000 personnel are being promoted and promotions have also been completed in Sargodha after Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. IG Punjab congratulated the promoted officials and expressed good wishes for the future.