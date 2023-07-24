Three members of street crime gang held

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three members of a street crime gang. According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrests were made during a raid that was conducted in the DHA neighbourhood.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were members of the Ustad Israel gang, identifying the arrested men as Ustad Israel, Umar (aliases Sher Wali and Sher Ali) and Hameedullah, adding that they were arrested with weapons.

The spokesperson also said that the gang was involved in street crime, and that members of the Ustad Israel gang were Afghan in origin, adding that they were involved in several crimes in different parts of the city, including the Super Highway, Sohrab Goth and their surroundings.