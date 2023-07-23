Toshakhana case: Judge irked by Imran no-show

A collage of Toshakhana gifts reportedly sold by former PM Imran Khan. — GeoNews/File

ISLAMABAD. The judge of a local court on Saturday expressed annoyance at the non-appearance of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case proceedings.

Once again, the court in Islamabad accepted Imran Khan’s exemption plea for a day.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Humayun Dilawar, accepted the exemption request but strictly ordered PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear in the court on Monday.

The Toshakhana proceedings pertain to a criminal complaint filed against the PTI chairman by the Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing details of state gifts.

Barrister Gohar Ali appeared as Imran’s counsel and Advocate Amjad Pervaiz represented the ECP.

During the hearing, when one of Imran’s lawyers objected to the daily hearing of the case, the court expressed its displeasure at the non-appearance of the PTI chief. However, the judge accepted the counsel’s plea to grant Imran a one-day exemption but ordered that the PTI chief must ensure attendance on Monday (July 24).

A day ago as well, Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed appeared, trying to drag on the case with the judge struggling to conclude it in a few days. The cross-examination of the two prosecution witnesses had been adjourned till Monday as well.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran’s counsel filed a request seeking an exemption for his client from attending the hearing and its adjournment till Monday (July 24).

At this, the ECP lawyer raised an objection, arguing, “no solid reasons” had been mentioned in the exemption plea. Contending that the “suspect should be present when a trial is underway”, Advocate Pervaiz requested the court to issue directives to ensure Imran’s appearance in the court.

The judge asked the PTI lawyer, “Will the suspect appear in court on Monday?” Barrister Ali answered that Imran would appear in the Supreme Court on Monday for a case filed against him in Quetta.

ADSJ Dilawar then responded that the former premier could appear in this court after appearing in the apex court. Lawyer Niazullah Niazi objected to why the case was being heard on a daily basis.

The judge replied, “There is nothing mentioned in the case file other than the exemption plea. The plea, too, is only till the extent of the exemption today. You are objecting to the hearings being conducted on a daily basis. Your exemption request was always accepted even though the suspect did not appear in the court even once.”

The court then accepted Imran’s plea and directed his counsel to ensure that he would appear in the case after appearing in the Supreme Court on Monday. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing.