Pakistan blank Chinese Taipei in Asian U-16 Volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan’s colts on Saturday were off to an incredibly fine start when they conquered Chinese Taipei in their Group D opener of the 1st Asian Men’s Under-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent.

After finishing with a silver medal in the recently concluded Central Asian event Pakistani lads did a remarkable job and tamed Chinese Taipei 3-0 with the set scores being 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16.

Mongolia are the other team in Pakistan’s group.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation’S (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob has expressed his satisfaction over Pakistan’s impressive start in the event.

“It is a proud moment for us as they display their commitment and passion for the sport. We are confident that they will continue to shine throughout the championship,” Yaqoob said.

“Pakistan’s success was a result of the tireless efforts put in by the coaching staff, led by head coach Saeed Ahmad Khan Sady. The meticulous training and strategic planning contributed significantly to the team's victory on the court,” he said.

The PVF also extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Under-16 team for their triumphant start in the championship. “The federation remains committed to supporting and nurturing the young talents of Pakistan, empowering them to achieve new heights in the world of volleyball,” the PVF said in its press release.

Pakistan will now face Mongolia on July 24.

Group A contains Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, Group B carries Thailand and Australia while Saudi Arabia, Iran and Japan have been clubbed in Group C.