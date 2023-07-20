Pakistan, Nepal kick start Asia Cup in Multan

LAHORE: The highly-anticipated Asia Cup schedule has finally been announced with the opening match of the event to be played between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Stadium on August 30.



Pakistan Cricket Board managing Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf Wednesday revealed the schedule. Four venues will be used for the 13-match competition. In Pakistan, Multan will host the tournament opener between Pakistan and Nepal on 30 August before the action shifts to Lahore for the remaining three matches. Sri Lanka will use Kandy for the three first round matches and Colombo for the five Super-4 stage fixtures and the 17 September final. Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Kandy on 31 August, while India’s first match in the tournament will be against Pakistan in Kandy on 2 September. If both Pakistan and India progress to the Super-4 stage, they will meet again in Colombo on 10 September.

Zaka revealed the schedule at a hotel in the presence of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Wahab Riaz, former captains Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdur Rehman and officials of the PCB. Group A comprises Pakistan and India alongside Nepal, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will kick off the Lahore matches on September 3, followed by Sri Lanka-Afghanistan match on September 5. Regardless of their first-round performance, Pakistan and India will retain their designations as A1 and A2, respectively, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be labeled B1 and B2.

In case Nepal and Afghanistan make it to the Super 4s, they will replace the teams eliminated from their respective groups (Pakistan or India from Group A, and Sri Lanka or Bangladesh from Group B).

Zaka expressed his excitement as the event hosts for the Asia Cup 2023. He promised that Pakistan would deliver an enjoyable tournament for both participants and fans. For Pakistan, it marks the homecoming of the ACC Asia Cup after a long 15-year wait, building anticipation for the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host in February 2025.

The Chairman expressed his delight for Multan fans as the city would host the Asia Cup 2023 opener, witnessing their national side in action in a multi-team tournament for the first time since 1994.

Schedule:

August 30, Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan

August 31, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Kandy

September 2, Pakistan vs India, Kandy

September 3, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore

September 4, India vs Nepal, Kandy

September 5, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

Super 4s

September 6, A1 vs B2, Lahore

September 9, B1 vs B2, Colombo

September 10, A1 vs A2, Colombo

September 12, A2 vs B1, Colombo

September 14, A1 vs B1, Colombo

September 15, A2 vs B2, Colombo

Final

September 17, Super 4s 1 vs Super 4s 2, Colombo