Protocol pain

Most ordinary people’s days start with a traffic jam. One of the main reasons for this is the procession of VIP vehicles with police escorts that permeate our streets. While people are in a rush to drop their kids to school or get to work, these processions suddenly appear and halt the entire traffic so they can get through.
The needs of the people are, seemingly, just not a priority, unlike those of the occupants of the official vehicles. No one person, even if he is some important official, should have the right to create hurdles for the majority like this. It is time to do away with this outdated deference to the VIP class.
Shazim Hussain
Larkana
The air-conditioners being assembled in or imported into our country are made of very substandard materials,...
One of the innumerable problems facing Karachi is its dilapidated roads. Most of the streets and roads have potholes,...
In the vast fields of Pakistan, smallholder farmers face numerous obstacles on a daily basis. Agripreneurship offers a...
Although clean and safe drinking water is a basic human right, millions do not have access to it. Pakistan is also...
Rains have wreaked havoc across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in recent weeks, with reports of flash floods,...
Despite various legislative measures and awareness campaigns, child abuse remains a deeply entrenched problem in the...