Protocol pain

Most ordinary people’s days start with a traffic jam. One of the main reasons for this is the procession of VIP vehicles with police escorts that permeate our streets. While people are in a rush to drop their kids to school or get to work, these processions suddenly appear and halt the entire traffic so they can get through.

The needs of the people are, seemingly, just not a priority, unlike those of the occupants of the official vehicles. No one person, even if he is some important official, should have the right to create hurdles for the majority like this. It is time to do away with this outdated deference to the VIP class.

Shazim Hussain

Larkana