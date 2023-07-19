NAB closes inquiry against Port Qasim, Sahiwal coal power projects

An undated image of paramilitary force personnel guarding the NAB headquarters' rooftop. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed the inquiry against officers of the Power Division, Nepra, PPIB and sponsors of Port Qasim and Sahiwal coal-based power projects installed under the CPEC umbrella and others.

The officials faced the probe against the alleged misuse of authority, illegal gratification, and failure to exercise authority to prevent undue favour and dishonesty, causing loss to the government exchequer. However, based on the findings of the final inquiry report and recommendations of the regional NAB and executive board, the chairman of the anti-graft body has approved the closure/referral of the inquiry.

According to the letter written on July 2023 by NAB to the Energy Ministry (Power Division), NAB has closed the inquiry against officers of the Power Division, Nepra, PPIB and sponsors of Port Qasim, Sahiwal coal-based power projects and others. The bureau closed the inquiry after the decision of the executive board meeting (EBM).

The decision reads: “DG NAB explained the details of the case and approved that the instant case pertains to avoiding exorbitant front tariff rates in Port Qasim, Hub, and Sahiwal coal power projects. The Executive Board observed that the case was affected by Section 4(2) (f) of NAA, 2022 as the instant case pertains to the regulator that is Nepra, hence, recommended closure of inquiry at NAB’s end and its referral to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for appropriate disposal. The chairman approved the recommendation of the executive board.

“The closure/referral of this inquiry only relates to the allegation mentioned above.

However, it will not affect any other case, if already under inquiry and shall not prevent initiating any new case under Ordinance.”

NAB initiated the probe in 2019 when it came to know that the high tariff granted to Sahiwal and Port Qasim coal-fired power plants and overpayments made to the power plants.