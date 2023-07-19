Protocol signed to connect Uzbek rail network with Pakistan through Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have signed a joint protocol to connect the Uzbek rail network with Pakistan Railways.

The route for this connection will pass through Termiz in Uzbekistan, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan, and culminate in Pakistan via the Kharlachi border crossing in Kurram. The line will support both passenger and freight services, and would contribute to regional trade and economic growth. Representatives of the respective countries signed the protocol in Islamabad in the presence of Minister for Railways Saad Rafiq and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The parties also agreed on a roadmap for conducting technical studies, financing sources and other key aspects for early implementation of the project. The parties appreciated the professional work of the experts of the three railways in achieving a consensus on the final route and its implementation modalities.